TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) and trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Comparing side by side

Since TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 20 5.13 N/A 0.50 46.51 trivago N.V. 4 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. trivago N.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TechTarget Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. TechTarget Inc. is presently more affordable than trivago N.V., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TechTarget Inc. and trivago N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8% trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1%

Liquidity

TechTarget Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, trivago N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. TechTarget Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than trivago N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.5% of TechTarget Inc. shares and 98.6% of trivago N.V. shares. About 2.6% of TechTarget Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.98% of trivago N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has 88.53% stronger performance while trivago N.V. has -8.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors TechTarget Inc. beats trivago N.V.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.