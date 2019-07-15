TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Contrasting side by side

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 17 4.71 N/A 0.45 47.48 Points International Ltd. 12 0.42 N/A 0.54 23.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Points International Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. TechTarget Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TechTarget Inc. and Points International Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5% Points International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Points International Ltd.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TechTarget Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Points International Ltd. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. TechTarget Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TechTarget Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Points International Ltd. is $20, which is potential 73.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TechTarget Inc. and Points International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 0.6% respectively. 3.3% are TechTarget Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Points International Ltd. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. 22.84% 33.79% 36.69% 29.28% -8.76% 75.76% Points International Ltd. -1.42% 6.64% 15.27% 3.21% 2.37% 25.8%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has stronger performance than Points International Ltd.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Points International Ltd.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.