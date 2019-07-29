TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Comparison side by side

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 18 5.27 N/A 0.45 47.48 Moxian Inc. 2 58.75 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TechTarget Inc. and Moxian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TechTarget Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 76.2% -672.6%

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Moxian Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of TechTarget Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of Moxian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TechTarget Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 56.13% are Moxian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. 22.84% 33.79% 36.69% 29.28% -8.76% 75.76% Moxian Inc. -4.51% -56.94% -54.05% -57.09% -90.19% -25.51%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has 75.76% stronger performance while Moxian Inc. has -25.51% weaker performance.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moxian Inc.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.