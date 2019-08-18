TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 19 5.26 N/A 0.50 46.51 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

Table 1 demonstrates TechTarget Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Live Ventures Incorporated appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TechTarget Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Live Ventures Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta means TechTarget Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Live Ventures Incorporated’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

TechTarget Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. TechTarget Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TechTarget Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 4.1% respectively. About 2.6% of TechTarget Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has 88.53% stronger performance while Live Ventures Incorporated has -10.86% weaker performance.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats Live Ventures Incorporated on 9 of the 10 factors.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.