TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; EXCHANGE INCOME ORDINARY SHARES C (EIFZF) Shorts Lowered By 0.48%

EXCHANGE INCOME CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. EIFZF’s SI was 3.78M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 3.79 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 9440 days are for EXCHANGE INCOME CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)’s short sellers to cover EIFZF’s short positions. It closed at $29.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. TTGT’s profit would be $3.86M giving it 42.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, TechTarget, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 160,428 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology services and products; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $652.92 million. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. It has a 47.32 P/E ratio. The company??s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $375,750 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $375,750 was sold by Strakosch Greg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TechTarget, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 11,909 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Com holds 0.04% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 12,643 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,568 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 8,267 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Ameriprise Fincl has 120,390 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd reported 51,620 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 76,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,864 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 44,443 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 4,958 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 30,618 shares stake. Trigran Invs Inc stated it has 327,416 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.