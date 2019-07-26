TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019; Shorts at Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (ABEV) Raised By 5.9%

Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:ABEV) had an increase of 5.9% in short interest. ABEV’s SI was 27.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.9% from 26.02M shares previously. With 45.44 million avg volume, 1 days are for Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:ABEV)’s short sellers to cover ABEV’s short positions. The SI to Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres’s float is 0.63%. The stock increased 9.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 53.40 million shares traded or 111.38% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:FTI) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. TechnipFMC PLC’s current price of $27.98 translates into 0.46% yield. TechnipFMC PLC’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.03% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 6.61 million shares traded or 84.82% up from the average. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 28.17% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 17/04/2018 – FTI Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – SEES MERGER INTEGRATION AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 June 2018; 23/03/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC FTI.N – AS PART OF COLLABORATION, TECHNIPFMC IS PURCHASING A MINORITY STAKE IN MAGMA GLOBAL; 31/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED SUBSEA CONTRACT OFFSHORE CHINA FOR THE LIUHUA FIELDS; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aramco Plans Chemical Complex Project Study in U.S. – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $81.44 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 29.32 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Facebook Beats Q2 Views – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 170 Points; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. The company has market cap of $12.61 billion. It operates through three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment makes and creates products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by gas and oil companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil.

More notable recent TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TechnipFMC plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In TechnipFMC And Callon Petroleum – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TechnipFMC PLC had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4.