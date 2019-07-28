TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Sentiment Is 1.05

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:FTI) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. TechnipFMC PLC’s current price of $28.51 translates into 0.46% yield. TechnipFMC PLC’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 3.09 million shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 28.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY REVENUE $3,125.2 MLN VS $3,388.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY INBOUND ORDERS $3,487.0 MLN VS $1,589.5 MLN; 05/03/2018 Vertimass Named Winner of National Corn Growers Association Competition: “Consider Corn Challenge: New Uses for Field Corn as Feedstock for Making Sustainable Chemicals”; 24/04/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 22, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 20/04/2018 – DUNDEE ENERGY LTD – DOGL AND DELP EXECUTED AGREEMENT NEGOTIATED BY FTI; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – TechnipFMC and Magma Global to Enter into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Hybrid Flexible Pipe; 08/03/2018 – SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, SNC-LAVALIN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MODULAR FABRICATION, ERECTION, CONSTRUCTION AND PRE-COMMISSIONING OF WORK; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.20; 16/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED CONTRACT FOR TORTUE/AHMEYIM DEVELOPMENT FPSO

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 108 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 103 reduced and sold holdings in Myriad Genetics Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 76.62 million shares, up from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Myriad Genetics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 69 Increased: 70 New Position: 38.

Among 3 analysts covering TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TechnipFMC PLC had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment makes and creates products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by gas and oil companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 243,707 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 393 shares.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 102.95 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

The stock increased 2.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 317,668 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 30/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – TIME PERIOD COVERED BY SUBPOENA IS JANUARY 1, 2014 THROUGH DATE OF ISSUANCE OF SUBPOENA; 27/04/2018 – New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. for 3.31 million shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 604,159 shares or 3.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 3.57% invested in the company for 232,975 shares. The Washington-based Tieton Capital Management Llc has invested 2.9% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.85 million shares.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $29.35 million for 18.08 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.