TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019; Broadview Advisors Has Upped Its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holding

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:FTI) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. TechnipFMC PLC’s current price of $24.92 translates into 0.52% yield. TechnipFMC PLC’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 3.27M shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 31/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED SUBSEA CONTRACT OFFSHORE CHINA FOR THE LIUHUA FIELDS; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 16/04/2018 – TechnipFMC awarded contract for Tortue/Ahmeyim Development FPSO; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – IN EXCHANGE OFFER, $459.8 MLN OF OUTSTANDING NOTES WERE VALIDLY TENDERED

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) stake by 10.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc acquired 14,975 shares as Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)’s stock declined 15.49%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 158,475 shares with $8.15 million value, up from 143,500 last quarter. Tripadvisor Inc now has $5.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 1.22 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics St; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.04

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. The company has market cap of $11.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment makes and creates products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by gas and oil companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil.

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $28 target. Barclays Capital maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets Corp has invested 0.05% in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 393 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) for 62 shares.

More notable recent TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TechnipFMC Is Building Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Continues Investment in Telecom, Media & Technology Industry Practice and Business Transformation Services – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TechnipFMC plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In TechnipFMC And Callon Petroleum – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Pure Storage Inc stake by 194,900 shares to 241,050 valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 170,600 shares and now owns 397,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TripAdvisor Inc has $7800 highest and $5900 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 61.44% above currents $42.43 stock price. TripAdvisor Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for TripAdvisor’s (TRIP) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, AXP, TRIP – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TripAdvisor Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About TripAdvisor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRIP) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silk Road sweeteners: China woos Myanmar’s NLD with junkets – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.