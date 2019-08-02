TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019; Boingo Wireless Has 1.16 Sentiment

Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 74 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 64 reduced and sold stakes in Boingo Wireless Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 57.16 million shares, up from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Boingo Wireless Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 38 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:FTI) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. TechnipFMC PLC’s current price of $26.72 translates into 0.49% yield. TechnipFMC PLC’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 4.07 million shares traded or 17.11% up from the average. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED CONTRACT FOR TORTUE/AHMEYIM DEVELOPMENT FPSO; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – SEES FY ONSHORE/OFFSHORE REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $5.3 — $5.7 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aramco Plans Chemical Complex Project Study in U.S. – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, SNC-LAVALIN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MODULAR FABRICATION, ERECTION, CONSTRUCTION AND PRE-COMMISSIONING OF WORK; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28, EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2017

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $625.03 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.01M shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. for 198,972 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 619,000 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.47% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 359,422 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 393 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.05% or 243,707 shares.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. The company has market cap of $12.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment makes and creates products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by gas and oil companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil.

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2700 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $31 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Monday, March 4 report.

