TechnipFMC plc (FTI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Comparing side by side

Both TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC plc 24 0.85 N/A -4.41 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.41 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see TechnipFMC plc and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TechnipFMC plc and USA Compression Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Liquidity

TechnipFMC plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor USA Compression Partners LP are 1.7 and 1 respectively. USA Compression Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Ratings

TechnipFMC plc and USA Compression Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC plc 0 2 1 2.33 USA Compression Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

TechnipFMC plc has a 11.87% upside potential and an average target price of $28.17. On the other hand, USA Compression Partners LP’s potential upside is 14.58% and its average target price is $18. The data provided earlier shows that USA Compression Partners LP appears more favorable than TechnipFMC plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of TechnipFMC plc shares and 37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year TechnipFMC plc was more bullish than USA Compression Partners LP.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors USA Compression Partners LP beats TechnipFMC plc.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.