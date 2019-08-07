TechnipFMC plc (FTI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Comparison side by side

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC plc 24 0.87 N/A -4.41 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.74 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 demonstrates TechnipFMC plc and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TechnipFMC plc is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TechnipFMC plc and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$28.88 is TechnipFMC plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.89%. Competitively Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.5, with potential upside of 45.09%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. seems more appealing than TechnipFMC plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of TechnipFMC plc shares are held by institutional investors while 6.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year TechnipFMC plc was more bullish than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats TechnipFMC plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.