TechnipFMC plc (FTI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Comparison side by side

Both TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC plc 24 0.83 N/A -4.41 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.84 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TechnipFMC plc and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

TechnipFMC plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TechnipFMC plc and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$28.88 is TechnipFMC plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.18%. Competitively Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has an average price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 39.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is looking more favorable than TechnipFMC plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TechnipFMC plc and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 6.6%. About 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year TechnipFMC plc was more bullish than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats TechnipFMC plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.