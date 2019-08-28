TechnipFMC plc (FTI) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC plc 24 0.84 N/A -4.41 0.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 45 1.09 N/A 1.79 26.63

Table 1 highlights TechnipFMC plc and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TechnipFMC plc. Its rival Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TechnipFMC plc and Seacor Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC plc 0 2 1 2.33 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TechnipFMC plc’s upside potential currently stands at 13.96% and an $28.17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TechnipFMC plc and Seacor Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 94.1%. About 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65% Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76%

For the past year TechnipFMC plc was more bullish than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Seacor Holdings Inc. beats TechnipFMC plc.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.