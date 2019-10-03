TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Starboard Value LP Lowered Ebay (EBAY) Holding By $86.46 Million

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 41.94% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. FTI’s profit would be $197.97M giving it 12.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, TechnipFMC plc’s analysts see 12.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 3.54 million shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aramco Plans Chemical Complex Project Study in U.S. – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, TECHNIPFMC WILL HAVE PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY FOR DETAILED ENGINEERING AND PROCUREMENT ASPECTS OF WORK; 13/03/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the UBS London Oil and Gas Conference; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 12/03/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the UBS London Oil and Gas Conference; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO

Starboard Value Lp decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 35.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Starboard Value Lp analyzed 2.22M shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)'s stock rose 8.97%. The Starboard Value Lp holds 4.07M shares with $160.77M value, down from 6.29 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $31.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 6.43M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,699 shares. 543,440 were reported by Asset Mngmt. New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Aviva Plc reported 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% stake. 333,772 are held by Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 93,941 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 12.30 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). West Oak Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.05% or 8,435 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 34,330 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 1.36 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hm Payson Com owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3,488 shares. American invested in 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 14.51% above currents $38.17 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of stock.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.66 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 73,654 shares or 84.92% less from 488,324 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI). Cibc Markets accumulated 73,194 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.63’s average target is 29.56% above currents $22.87 stock price. TechnipFMC had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FTI in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $28 target. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 15.