TechnipFMC (FTI) Investors: Citigroup Maintains “Neutral” Rating, Sees $29.5000/Share; Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 103 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 71 cut down and sold equity positions in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The investment managers in our database now possess: 69.90 million shares, up from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 45 Increased: 58 New Position: 45.

In a note shared with investors and clients on today, Citigroup reaffirmed their “Neutral” rating on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock. The target means a potential upside of 4.68% from company’s last close price.

Analysts await TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 35.48% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FTI’s profit will be $186.23 million for 16.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by TechnipFMC plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TechnipFMC PLC has $31 highest and $26 lowest target. $28.67’s average target is 1.74% above currents $28.18 stock price. TechnipFMC PLC had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) for 243,707 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability reported 62 shares stake.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 2.08M shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 28.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 03/04/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2017; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.20; 19/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc Availability of Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-4; 02/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2017; 05/03/2018 Vertimass Named Winner of National Corn Growers Association Competition: “Consider Corn Challenge: New Uses for Field Corn as Feedstock for Making Sustainable Chemicals”; 22/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – IN EXCHANGE OFFER, $459.8 MLN OF OUTSTANDING NOTES WERE VALIDLY TENDERED; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.50 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for 229,603 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc owns 3.14 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Resolution Capital Ltd has 0.46% invested in the company for 497,043 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,310 shares.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 283.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.