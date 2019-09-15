Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.91 N/A -0.42 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.27 N/A -23.01 0.00

Demonstrates Technical Communications Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Technical Communications Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Technical Communications Corporation has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Maxar Technologies Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Technical Communications Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Technical Communications Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 30.72% and its consensus target price is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Technical Communications Corporation and Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.