Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.96 N/A -0.42 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Technical Communications Corporation and KVH Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Technical Communications Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. KVH Industries Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor KVH Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Technical Communications Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Technical Communications Corporation and KVH Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KVH Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 12.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. Comparatively, KVH Industries Inc. has 10.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation was more bearish than KVH Industries Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KVH Industries Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.