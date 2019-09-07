Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

This is a contrast between Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.83 N/A -0.42 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.75 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Technical Communications Corporation has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Technical Communications Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares. Insiders held 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. Competitively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.