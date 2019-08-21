Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.95 N/A -0.42 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.81 N/A 0.06 170.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Technical Communications Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Technical Communications Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Technical Communications Corporation’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Technical Communications Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Technical Communications Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Technical Communications Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 13.1%. About 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation has stronger performance than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.