Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.95 N/A -0.42 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 14 2.08 N/A 0.35 38.41

Demonstrates Technical Communications Corporation and Clearfield Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Technical Communications Corporation and Clearfield Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Technical Communications Corporation has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Clearfield Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation. Its rival Clearfield Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 7.3 respectively. Clearfield Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Technical Communications Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation had bearish trend while Clearfield Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Clearfield Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.