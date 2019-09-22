Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.96 N/A -0.42 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.32 N/A 9.86 1.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Technical Communications Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Technical Communications Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Aviat Networks Inc.’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation. Its rival Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Technical Communications Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aviat Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Technical Communications Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 57.1% respectively. Technical Communications Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 21.08%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Technical Communications Corporation

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.