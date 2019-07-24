Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Comparison side by side

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.96 N/A -0.67 0.00 Polar Power Inc. 5 1.68 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Technical Communications Corporation and Polar Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Technical Communications Corporation and Polar Power Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.6% -32.5% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation are 7.9 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Polar Power Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Technical Communications Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.1% of Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Technical Communications Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 21.08%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09% Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation has 35.09% stronger performance while Polar Power Inc. has -9.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Polar Power Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.