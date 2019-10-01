Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Comparison side by side

Both Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.88 N/A -0.42 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 57 0.88 76.12M 0.46 124.19

Demonstrates Technical Communications Corporation and Lumentum Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Technical Communications Corporation and Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 132,682,586.72% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Technical Communications Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Technical Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lumentum Holdings Inc. are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Technical Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Technical Communications Corporation and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $65, while its potential upside is 26.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. Technical Communications Corporation’s share held by insiders are 21.08%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation has -3.4% weaker performance while Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 34.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.