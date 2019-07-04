Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Technical Communications Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.60% -32.50% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Technical Communications Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Technical Communications Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.82%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Technical Communications Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation are 7.9 and 4.6. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation’s rivals have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Technical Communications Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Technical Communications Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Technical Communications Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation’s rivals are 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Technical Communications Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.