Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Technical Communications Corporation has 21.08% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Technical Communications Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.60% -32.50% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Technical Communications Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Technical Communications Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 89.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Technical Communications Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation are 7.9 and 4.6. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation’s rivals have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Technical Communications Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Technical Communications Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Technical Communications Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Technical Communications Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Technical Communications Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.