Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 1.41 N/A -0.67 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 172.98 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.6% -32.5% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9%

Volatility & Risk

Technical Communications Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Technical Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Akoustis Technologies Inc. which has a 16.8 Current Ratio and a 16.8 Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Technical Communications Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09% Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.