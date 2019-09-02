Tech Data (TECD) Valuation Declined While Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holding by $652,032

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 686,612 shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.13% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 15,584 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 31,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 814,500 shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated holds 173,708 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 8,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 22,270 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 10,495 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company holds 63,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 2,358 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,598 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% or 59,242 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 15,004 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer reported 4,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.72 million for 7.78 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.