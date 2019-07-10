Tech Data (TECD) Valuation Declined While Horrell Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Valuation Rose, Holder Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 65,955 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $99.63. About 143,521 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech Data Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, Anadarko Petroleum, Viking Therapeutics, Bruker, Tech Data, and Sierra Wireless â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Expands Portfolio of Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Prudential has invested 0.11% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 10,000 shares. Alps Advsr reported 14,346 shares. 41,426 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. 195,900 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company holds 0.01% or 3,773 shares. James Rech owns 0.05% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 6,880 shares. 3,500 were reported by Calamos Advsr. Fund Mgmt invested in 15,648 shares. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 428 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,052 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 6,001 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 1,960 shares. Matarin Capital Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $86.72 million for 10.69 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

