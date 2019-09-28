Tech Data (TECD) Stake Upped by Horizon Investment Services Llc; As Viacom (VIAB) Share Price Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lowered by $6.23 Million Its Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 214,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 262,131 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 476,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: ONLY WANT FINANCING HELP FOR BIGGEST FILMS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SEES STRONG UPFRONT PRICING; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: WILL SEE HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH STARTING NEXT YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish (Video); 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 48,500 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 450,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.58M for 7.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

