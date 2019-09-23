Tech Data (TECD) Shares Declined While Horrell Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.04 Million; Montecito Bank & Trust Holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Increased by $542,850 as Share Price Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 135.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, up from 5,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 693,382 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,395 shares to 50,321 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.11M for 8.63 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,633 shares to 36,622 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,538 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Us Medical Device Etf (IHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.