Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Shayne & Co Has Raised Its Stake by $625,560 as Share Price Declined; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Value Declined, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 256,788 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 244,860 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TECD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data +10% after beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.