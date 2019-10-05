Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; Meritage Homes (MTH) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Boosted Position by $2.30 Million

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 436,203 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH)

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 155,707 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.09 million for 8.69 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 55,069 shares. 96,086 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Ftb Advsrs owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.05% or 48,826 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 141,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 838,558 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co reported 16,092 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 3,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Nomura Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 3,178 shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated reported 23,820 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 622,901 shares. Principal Financial has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Btim Corporation has 0.43% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 312,425 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

