Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Price Rose, Holder Financial Engines Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 20,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 109,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 89,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 4.18M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 188,666 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fifth Third to roll out new financial empowerment tool at NAACP convention – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fifth Third C-level executive steps down – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fifth Thirdâ€™s earnings surprised analysts – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,071 shares to 114,040 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF) by 440,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52.92M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 638,913 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 220,345 shares. Smithfield Tru has 2,025 shares. Moreover, Thomas White International has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 13,600 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 0.71% or 91,352 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Company has 0.65% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Bp Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 88,263 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 0.03% or 12,120 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,230 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 5,800 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank invested in 3,141 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.10 million for 8.58 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin reported 715,754 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 213,010 shares. Intl Gru reported 94,105 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 51,147 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ing Groep Nv holds 5,593 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 359 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 838,558 shares. Strs Ohio owns 15,000 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd holds 0.09% or 820 shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 491,803 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 22,314 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,664 shares.