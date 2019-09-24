Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.04 Million as Share Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $734,920

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 3.59M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $101.48. About 70,827 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci reported 89,365 shares. 129,330 are held by Mufg Americas Holding Corporation. Baxter Bros stated it has 1.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 0.85% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated reported 7.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,182 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company reported 1.36% stake. Iconiq Cap Ltd Llc reported 18,891 shares stake. Arrow Fincl reported 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 354,430 shares. Girard Limited accumulated 2,923 shares. Jag Cap Management Limited Com owns 138,396 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 1,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 27,459 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited reported 2,860 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $32.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.28 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp invested in 781,838 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 32,331 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 24,901 shares. Alberta Inv stated it has 55,069 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,092 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 45,454 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 13 shares. Jennison Assocs holds 10,942 shares. Strs Ohio owns 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Com holds 18,991 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 7,670 are held by Hillsdale Inv. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). First Republic Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 23,999 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,395 shares to 50,321 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 120,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.10 million for 8.51 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.