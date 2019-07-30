Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.02 Million; As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Share Value Declined, Blackrock Increased Its Stake by $662,362

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 53,041 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 9,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.87 million, up from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 157,529 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 19/03/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals: AG-270 Will Be Administered as Single-Agent Dosed Orally Once Daily in 28-Day Cycles; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 22,385 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $353.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 77,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.07M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agios Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agios Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RXL’s Holdings Could Mean 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Questioning Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Future Revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Piedmont Advsrs reported 3,431 shares stake. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Shine Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 1.77M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 4,273 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 3,498 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,172 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 5,600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 13,721 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset, a France-based fund reported 282,345 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 52,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Seven Tech Data Executives Named 2019 CRN â€œWomen of the Channelâ€ – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tech Data Announces $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Earns 2019 Global Distributor of the Year Award from HPE – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tech Data Corp (TECD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.