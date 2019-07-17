Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Boosted Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Stake

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 120.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,205 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 192,063 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 5.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $1.81 million worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,228 shares to 12,522 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.36 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 100,722 shares to 4,844 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (NYSE:SMFG) by 115,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,475 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.