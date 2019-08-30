Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Raised Holding by $3.49 Million as Stock Value Declined; Barrett Asset Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Has Boosted by $803,530

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 59,865 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 55,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.03. About 4.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 391.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 34,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 42,967 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 240,830 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 10,267 shares to 122,870 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,812 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Ltd Com Cl A by 46,030 shares to 13,994 shares, valued at $192,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc Com by 148,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,775 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNA).