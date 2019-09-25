Tech Data (TECD) Reaches $104.62 After 5.00% Up Move; Ii-vi Has 1.3 Sentiment

Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 120 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 92 reduced and sold their equity positions in Ii-vi Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 56.44 million shares, up from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ii-vi Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 57 Increased: 86 New Position: 34.

The stock of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.34% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.62. About 188,540 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3cThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.73 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $109.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TECD worth $186.25 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 51,147 shares. Riverhead Cap Management holds 0.02% or 4,803 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt invested in 24,687 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 135,733 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 48,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 5,593 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 4,725 are owned by Piedmont Incorporated. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 16,737 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.03% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 96,086 shares. 16,943 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation. Shayne & Limited accumulated 116,653 shares or 8.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1,300 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.10M for 8.78 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 5.31% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated for 522,079 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 169,870 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has 3.1% invested in the company for 220,000 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Needham Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 160,600 shares.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.18M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

