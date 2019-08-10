Tech Data (TECD) Market Valuation Declined While Zacks Investment Management Lifted Its Position; Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $350,660; Market Valuation Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 161.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 14,851 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 24,043 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 9,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 341,887 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 17,990 shares to 210,081 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,640 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $856,740 activity. 6,499 shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L, worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares to 361,144 shares, valued at $40.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).