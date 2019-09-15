Tech Data (TECD) Market Valuation Declined While Horizon Investment Services Boosted Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Increased Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 244,860 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct accumulated 22,348 shares. Wedgewood Prns Incorporated has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mai Management stated it has 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Field Main Natl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,405 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak owns 7,417 shares. Amica Mutual owns 260,615 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt accumulated 178,528 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 266,714 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 37,321 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Mcrae Cap Inc accumulated 29,358 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Portland Advsrs Lc invested in 6,055 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares to 8,738 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,438 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).