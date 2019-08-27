Tech Data (TECD) Holding Has Lifted by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose While Bp Plc Has Increased Holding

Bp Plc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 21,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 79,049 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10B, up from 57,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 262,462 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 20,108 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 28,807 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated stated it has 43,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highstreet Asset Management reported 6,334 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 160,769 shares. Paloma Partners Communications owns 82,931 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Co Lta accumulated 0.07% or 6,714 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 19,968 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 13,550 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 265,134 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 80,380 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.02 million shares or 2.18% of the stock.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 112,000 shares to 427,000 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 10,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 54,885 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.28% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Voya Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Btim has 0.41% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 292,864 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 42,704 shares. Prelude Management Limited Co stated it has 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Raymond James Associate accumulated 0.01% or 79,060 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares reported 24,839 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated invested 0.07% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo LP invested in 117,925 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested in 0% or 2,676 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 28,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 30,482 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $51.96 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Eletric Plc by 457,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 947,205 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.