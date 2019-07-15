Tech Data (TECD) Holder S&T Bank Has Lowered Holding by $954,210; Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Macerich Co (MAC) Stake by $770,302

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,876 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $99.24. About 20,318 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 17,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,112 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 22,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 85,962 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. 5,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Call) (NYSE:GG) by 69,700 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 182,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0% stake. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 6,161 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 22,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 8 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Com reported 1,298 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 23,507 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc invested in 2,144 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). First Foundation reported 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 904 shares.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.02M for 10.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 26,234 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 10,276 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 23,213 shares. Invesco reported 332,741 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 13,350 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Advisory Service Network Llc owns 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 241 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,117 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Lc invested 0.09% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Horizon Inv Ser Limited Liability invested in 6,515 shares. Dean Investment Assoc stated it has 0.24% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 4,103 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).