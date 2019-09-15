Tech Data (TECD) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding by $6.28 Million; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Raised Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 144.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 4,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.76 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (TECD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 60,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.86 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tech Data Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 214,270 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,235 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 54,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.9% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Us State Bank De stated it has 2.32M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt has invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Palladium Partners Lc reported 149,668 shares stake. Prudential Fin holds 3.41 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Nexus Invest accumulated 6,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 677,420 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt has invested 1.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aristotle Llc has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Smith Moore & Co has 17,414 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 1.30M shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.75% or 83,925 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 611,715 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $294.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 241,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

