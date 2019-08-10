Tech Data (TECD) EPS Estimated At $2.33; Sysco (SYY) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, June 4. See Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Rating: Underweight Initiates Coverage On

04/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report $2.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 15.92% from last quarter’s $2.01 EPS. TECD’s profit would be $85.00M giving it 9.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Tech Data Corporation’s analysts see 14.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 341,887 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06 million shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,431 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parkside State Bank & accumulated 1,749 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Conning Inc holds 13,779 shares. 100,493 were accumulated by Cadinha & Co Limited Liability Co. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass has invested 1.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Koshinski Asset Management owns 6,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 594,268 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.08% or 129,366 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com holds 27,847 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 13,207 shares. 1.36 million were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Farmers Trust has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Old Republic has 1.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 584,800 shares.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $36.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

