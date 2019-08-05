Tech Data (TECD) EPS Estimated At $2.33; GABRIELLAS KITCHEN COMMON SHARES CA (GABLF) Shorts Lowered By 35.96%

GABRIELLAS KITCHEN INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:GABLF) had a decrease of 35.96% in short interest. GABLF’s SI was 5,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.96% from 8,900 shares previously. With 31,200 avg volume, 0 days are for GABRIELLAS KITCHEN INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:GABLF)’s short sellers to cover GABLF’s short positions. The stock increased 16.65% or $0.0458 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3209. About 300 shares traded. Gabriella's Kitchen Inc. (OTCMKTS:GABLF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gabriella's Kitchen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, produce, distributes, and retails cannabis and infused edible products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $29.23 million. It offers cannabis infused flavored cooking oils, topicals and tinctures, un-infused meals, pastas, and sauces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products under the Gabriella's Kitchen, skinnypasta, noodi, gabbypasta, and alto brand names, as well as through online.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4.