Tech Data (TECD) EPS Estimated At $2.33; Copart (CPRT) Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report $2.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 15.92% from last quarter’s $2.01 EPS. TECD’s profit would be $85.02 million giving it 9.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Tech Data Corporation’s analysts see 14.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 2,249 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology

Copart Inc (CPRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 204 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 176 reduced and sold their equity positions in Copart Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 179.40 million shares, down from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Copart Inc in top ten positions decreased from 17 to 13 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 142 Increased: 135 New Position: 69.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 9.33 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,754 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Oakbrook Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 48,579 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The Illinois-based Zacks has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 3,666 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Lsv Asset has invested 0.28% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). James Invest Rech holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 6,880 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,800 shares. 7,828 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Smith Asset Limited Partnership owns 254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fund Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 15,648 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 28,297 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 4.53M shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 6,200 shares.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company has market cap of $17.64 billion. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. It has a 33.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $130.09M for 33.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.