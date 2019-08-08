Tech Data (TECD) EPS Estimated At $2.33; Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. See Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.83% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $249.17. About 405,056 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp owns 82,204 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Hendley & holds 0.67% or 5,243 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 27 shares. Etrade Lc holds 11,945 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0.66% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 16,701 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 350 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 36,992 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Albert D Mason accumulated 5,058 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 0.09% or 1,155 shares. 2,080 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Bailard Inc reported 2,044 shares stake. The California-based Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 2.48% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brighton Jones Lc, Washington-based fund reported 1,067 shares. First State Bank has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,373 shares.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.72 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 87.18 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

