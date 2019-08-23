Tech Data (TECD) EPS Estimated At $2.33; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondi PLC has GBX 2200 highest and GBX 1850 lowest target. GBX 1950’s average target is 21.57% above currents GBX 1604 stock price. Mondi PLC had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, August 5. See Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2070.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report $2.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 15.92% from last quarter’s $2.01 EPS. TECD’s profit would be $85.01 million giving it 9.69 P/E if the $2.33 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Tech Data Corporation’s analysts see 14.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 177,672 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60

The stock increased 0.41% or GBX 6.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1604. About 122,888 shares traded. Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. The company has market cap of 7.79 billion GBP. The Company’s products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, white-top kraftliners, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The firm serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing paper, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.25% or 26,770 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 8,913 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 3,666 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 14,929 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc stated it has 111,026 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 83,475 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 179,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 489,658 shares. Raymond James stated it has 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Teachers Retirement accumulated 70,787 shares. Shelton Cap, a California-based fund reported 268 shares.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

