Tech Data (TECD) EPS Estimated At $2.33; 1 Analysts Are Bullish South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral”. See South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $32.0000 Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report $2.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 15.92% from last quarter’s $2.01 EPS. TECD’s profit would be $85.00 million giving it 9.44 P/E if the $2.33 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Tech Data Corporation’s analysts see 14.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 209,680 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 930,173 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 83,992 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.04% stake. Ledyard National Bank reported 4,712 shares stake. Country Club Commerce Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 16,060 are owned by Dean Invest Ltd Company. 32,992 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Btim Corporation holds 0.41% or 292,864 shares. 51,800 are held by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 178,454 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 115,692 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Northern Tru reported 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Worth US$100 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Practice Builder – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does South Jersey Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:SJI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It has a 38.16 P/E ratio. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 384,374 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries