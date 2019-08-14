Tech Data (TECD) Analysts See $2.33 EPS; Shorts at Canada Goose Holdings Subordinate Voting Shar (GOOS) Raised By 12.69%

Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report $2.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 15.92% from last quarter’s $2.01 EPS. TECD’s profit would be $85.01M giving it 9.63 P/E if the $2.33 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Tech Data Corporation’s analysts see 14.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 175,796 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology

Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS) had an increase of 12.69% in short interest. GOOS’s SI was 9.50M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.69% from 8.43 million shares previously. With 1.84M avg volume, 5 days are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS)’s short sellers to cover GOOS’s short positions. The SI to Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar’s float is 16.14%. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 1.75 million shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has declined 15.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOS News: 05/04/2018 – Canada Goose Partners With FDNY Foundation for Limited-edition ‘Bravest’ Coat; 10/04/2018 – CANADA GOOSE FILES BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 13/03/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE C$52; 28/03/2018 – Canada Goose Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO – ESTABLISHING A REGIONAL HEAD OFFICE IN SHANGHAI AND APPOINTING SCOTT CAMERON AS PRESIDENT, GREATER CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.9% of Canada Goose; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.7% Position in Canada Goose; 31/05/2018 – Canada Goose Launching Retail Stores, E-Commerce Operations in China; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Canada Goose

More notable recent Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canada Goose +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada Goose Chief Product Officer to step down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canada Goose Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canada Goose Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, makes, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It has a 63.27 P/E ratio. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 654,680 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 6,574 shares. 174,099 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 163,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Sei accumulated 0.01% or 40,107 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 62,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Stifel Fincl stated it has 4,359 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 23,213 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 19,875 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Brandywine Investment Ltd holds 0.09% or 128,849 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 589 shares. Burgundy Asset holds 489,658 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.